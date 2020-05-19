Stranded Indians return home; 175 Indians arrive from Bahrain

GMR Hyderabad International Airport handled an Arrivals Evacuation Flight from Bahrain under the 2nd phase of Vande Bharat Mission.

Hyderabad: On 19th May 2020, GMR Hyderabad International Airport handled an Arrivals Evacuation Flight from Bahrain under the 2nd phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Air India Express IX 890 from Bahrain landed Tuesday (19th May) at 08.31 pm (night), with 175 Indian Citizens stranded there.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, Hyderabad International Airport is seamlessly handling evacuation flights both arrivals and departures with all safety protocols in place.

To facilitate the arriving passengers of IX 890, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitized and fumigated, this included – sanitization of every nook & corner of the building and public areas including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalators, etc.

The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

All arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew was screened by the Thermal Cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO) as per the directives of MoH&FW (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) prior to Immigration formalities.

After the health screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gear escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance.

Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and Immigration officers. Each counter had specified social distancing norms in place.

The concerned Airline, their Ground Handling Staff, and airport personnel were available to guide the passengers and to enforce the social distancing norms.

Every baggage was sanitized by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport. The baggage trolleys were kept fully sanitized for passengers’ use. The passengers were also provided seating arrangement with complimentary boxes of food.

As per the govt’s norm, the passengers were taken for mandatory 14-day quarantine at the designated locations in the city.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.