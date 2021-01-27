Stray bull gores man to death in UP

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 27 : A man was gored to death by a stray bull in the Barramau village in Pilibhit.

The victim, identified as Radha Krishna, a 34-year-old farmer, was shifted to a nearby community health centre, where doctors proclaimed him dead on arrival.

Police have sent the body for autopsy.

Barkhera Station House Officer (SHO) Kamal Kumar said the bull gored the farmer repeatedly on Tuesday.

Bisalpur tehsildar Ashutosh Kumar said upon receiving the autopsy report, the revenue department would refer the case for compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family under Kisan Durghatna Bima Yojana.

Chief veterinary officer Dr. Akhilesh Garg said the district had around 10,000 stray cattle, of which 5,000 were shifted to different shelter homes, while the remaining 5,000 were still roaming free.

