Streamfest: Here’s how you can get Netflix for free this weekend

Mumbai: The streaming giant Netflix is now available for free in India, but just for two days. The much-awaited Streamfest that will offer 48 hours of free streaming is now live this weekend i.e., today and tomorrow.

The free Netflix offer started at 12:01 AM today and the Netflix StreamFest will end on December 6 at 11:59 PM. To access the free offer, users should not already be subscribed to streaming giant and should be registering for the first time

All you have to do is just sign in and watch shows and movies without veen entering your bank details. It is also offers all the features that a paid subscribers get. These include create profiles, parental controls, creating lists, and also downloading movies and shows.

How to get Netflix for free?

The Streamfest offer is strictly for non-subscribers who will have to freshly register for a Netflix account.

To avail the offer, the users will have to sign up either on Netflix app or will have to visit the official webite, Netflix.com. You can download it from Google Play Store.

You will then will be required to sign up by entering your name, email or phone number, and password to create your account. Once done, you will be able to watch Netflix for free.

The OTT platform is giving only one stream in standard definition to anyone who signs up during the ongoing StreamFest, which means only one user can watch videos from one account at a time and you cannot share your account with anybody.

Netflix is available for free only for two days and if you wish to continue, then you will have to buy a plan.

What is ‘Netflix Streamfest is at capacity’?

After signing up if the streaming giant pops up the message ‘Netflix Streamfest is at capacity’, then don’t worry. It means that many people have already registered for the free account and you will have to wait for your chance.