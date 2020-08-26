Street outside Staples Centre to be renamed after Bryant

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 11:07 pm IST
Street outside Staples Centre to be renamed after Bryant

Los Angeles, Aug 26 : The street outside Staples Centre will be renamed after late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles City Council member Herb J. Wesson Jr tweeted.

The Staples Centre has served as the home for Lakers and also has Bryant’s nos. 8 and 24 hanging from its rafters since 2017.

“Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK. Kob”s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible,” tweeted Wesson.

READ:  Australia should expect 'worse' bushfires in future

Wesson made the announcement on August 24, which is celebrated as Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles in Orange County.

Earlier in the year, Bryant’s induction into the Hall of Fame has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said that the induction of the class of 2020 will now have to be held in the first quarter of next year.

“We’re definitely cancelling,” Hall of Fame spokesman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN.

“It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. (The board will) meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”

READ:  Houthi-run court sentences 16 to death for 'spying for Saudi'

Bryant, who died in January alongwith eight others in a helicopter crash, was set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame on August 29.

Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are among other players who are to be inducted alongwith Bryant.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close