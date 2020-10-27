Street vendors need assistance package, not loans: Priyanka

News Desk 1Published: 27th October 2020 3:05 pm IST
Lucknow, Oct 27 : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that street vendors and small traders need a special assistance package and not loans.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with vendors in UP, the Congress leader said that during the lockdown street vendors and small shopkeepers were hit hard.

“It became difficult for them to run their homes, their livelihoods were ruined,” Priyanka tweeted.

She said, “The street vendors, shopkeepers, small traders today need a special assistance package, not loans.”

The Prime Minister’s Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched on June 1 to help street vendors resume their livelihood activities after they were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

