Strict action will be taken against the guilty in Hathras gang-rape: UP Minister

Lucknow: Terming the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras as a sad incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken in the incident.

“The incident is very saddening. Our Chief Minister is also sad. FIR was filed as soon as his brother visited the police station. Our government stands with the victim’s family. The investigation started immediately and four accused have been arrested. Strict action will be taken,” Singh told ANI.

“Law will take its own course. The government has also given financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family. We are there to help the family in everything,” he added.

Source: ANI