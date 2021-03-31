Strict Covid protocol to be followed in all religious gatherings: Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: At the instruction of the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar convened a video conference with District collectors to discuss Haritha Haram, setting up of the vegetarian and non-vegetarian market, national and state rural job guarantee schemes, Dharani portal, rice purchase and Covid-19.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the performance of officials of the District collectors and Panchayat Raj Departments.

Somesh Kumar requested the collectors to lay down an action plan for supplying plants to every household to expand the Haritha Haram program.

Kumar also requested collectors to personally visit places to identify locations for vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets.

Kumar also issued instructions to the Collectors to ensure that the Corona protocol is followed strictly especially during religious and public functions. Use of face mask must be declared as compulsory.