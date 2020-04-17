Strict measures to be executed in COVID containment zones: KTR

Minister KTR speaking at the meeting held at GHMC head office on Friday to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Hyderabad: After inspecting the COVID-19 Containment Zones in the city on Thursday the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the officials to implement strict measures in the COVID-19 Containment Zones, to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

KTR along with Minister for Health Etela Rajender and Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud held a video conference meeting with the Additional Collectors, Municipal Commissioners of all Districts of Telangana State from GHMC Head office here on Friday.

Minister informed during the meeting that there are 260 containment zones in the state out of which 146 falls within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, rest falls in 43 other municipalities across Telangana.

He also directed the municipal commissioners and zonal commissioners to ensure the citizens living in containment zones stay indoors. He also told that essentials including milk, vegetables, and medicine should be delivered at their doorsteps. The essentials should be delivered only by the volunteers.

Further, the minister also said that volunteers should be provided with a separate dress code. All the needs of the people should be noted by creating WhatsApp groups, people living in the containment zones will be the group members.

Minister directed the officials to bookcases against people who violates the guidelines that need to be followed in the containment zones. Awareness should be created among people to follow the containment guidelines in order to avoid new positive cases.

Sanitation, spraying of disinfectants and a survey to check fever should be executed with utmost care. MAUD minister also directed that the sanitation and staffers spraying disinfectants should be equipped with safety gear and monitored by officials.

He said that the sanitation department to stock sodium Hypochlorite solution in advance. To implement containment guidelines, health, police, water board, etc should coordinate among themselves. To monitor the containment zones minster emphasized on 12 key points.

Proper barricading Appointing officials from line departments Appointing Paramedical staff to conduct fever survey Ensuring sanitation and spraying are strictly done Delivery of essentials People should be informed about containment guidelines to be followed and arrangements made by the government via the public address system. Distribution of pamphlets to households Door to door inspection by medical teams and officials Senior officials monitoring the zones regularly are the key points rolled out by the minister. Ensuring people don’t step out of their house and regulating their movements are the other key points. (11) Ambulances on standby in case of emergency (12) directed officials to ensure the supply of rice.

The further minister appealed citizens to stay where they are as lockdown in force and providing shelter and food to the migrant workers. The officials should inspect the arrangements made to the migrant workers.

The self-medication is dangerous and the medical agencies to keep data and provide the information to the government on those who are buying medicines for throat, fever.

Speaking at the conference minister for health Etela Rajender said, “With recent conduct of Palle Pragathi, Patana Pragathi taken up as per the orders of Chief Minister K. Chandra Shekar Rao the sanitation is better in villages which are an advantage in control of the covid-19 virus. For emergency apart from 104,108 vehicles, a private ambulance should be made available, he added.

Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud told that awareness on containment guidelines has to be given to the public by autos and through cable TV saying whoever violates the rule their vehicles would be seized by the police officials.

Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Director & Commissioner MA&UD, Satyanarayana, Secretary Sudharshan Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar, Collector of Hyderabad Swetha Mohanthy were also present during the conference.

