Strict security arrangements in place at Ghazipur border

New Delhi, Feb 3 : Stringent security measures have been put in place at the protest sites at Ghazipur located on the Delhi-UP border with police barricades and barbed wire fencing.

A section of the road leading to the UP border was closed by putting up barbed fences. Also, many DTC buses were parked on the road not allowing any vehicular movement. Due to this the traffic was diverted to other areas leading to traffic bottlenecks.

Despite several rounds of talks between the farmers groups and the government, the road to normalcy still seems very far away.

Due to the tough security measures in place only restricted entry was being allowed. Also, after the Red Fort violence on January 26, increased presence of policemen was seen at the border.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.