“Strong family and strong society” campaign successful: Jamat-e-Islami Chief

Kagaznagar: Jamate-Islami’s 10 days campaign “strong family and strong society” from February 18 to February 28 was launched to bring social awareness among Muslims and non-Muslims.

The campaign was appreciated by Muslims and Non-Muslims alike, said the local Chief of Jamat-e-Islami Masood Ali Khan speaking to news reporters.

“The campaign helped solve some of the social issues. The GIO and SIO volunteers in cooperation of Jamate Islami went door to door to create awareness among the people to better moral and marital life in the light of Islamic teachings,” said Khan.

In addition to that, Khan said, “Online and offline knowledge competitions were held in Urdu Medium schools of Kagaznagar. The girl students of Anwar Urdu High School, R B Urdu High School, and Iqbal Urdu High School participated in these academic-cum-religious competitions. A total of 60 Muslim and 6 non-Muslim girls took part in these competitions. The award shall be given soon to the winners of these competitions.”

The girls’ online and offline competitions were held under the supervision of Ms. Fareeza Fatima, Ms. Wasifa Naeem, and Ms. Fayyazunnisa.

The girl’s Islamic Organisation’s office-bearers Ms.Shema Nazneen, Ms. Asma Siddiqa, Ms. Nazma, Ms. Arshad Zia advised Muslims to follow the Islamic teachings in their daily lives.

Masood Ali Khan said that the “Strong family and strong society” campaign was successful. He expressed his intention to launch similar social campaigns in the future.