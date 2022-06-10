Strongly condemning remarks against Prophet, senior Kuwait NRI says India Gulf relation will continue to grow

By S A H Rizvi

Having invested 65 years of his life in Kuwait, senior NRI S K Wadhawan has said that the Indian community is admired and respected not only in Kuwait but across the Gulf for their integrity loyalty and hard work.

“ Today we constitute a very large expat community in whole of the gulf because of the close and traditional relations that India enjoyed with the Arab world for centuries. We are referred as “partner in progress”

Wadhawan said Kuwait was his “Karma Bhoomi (place of work) and “whatever I achieved in life was only because of the support and liberty that the country provided not only to me but to all the expat community”.

Stating that the Indian constitution ensures freedom of religion to all its citizens, Wadhawan strongly condemned the remarks on Prophet Mohammad and said it was totally unacceptable. “India has always been an assimilating point of various religious and cultural stream of thoughts for centuries giving it a unique distinct diversity not seen anywhere in the world.

“ I am happy with the prompt action by the ruling dispensation by suspending one and expelling other gave a clear signal that India respects all religion and would not tolerate any such comments which hurts the sentiments of others.”

Wadhawan said he was confident the prompt action would assuage the hurt feelings of the community world over and would deter such forces to raise their head again. “The entire nation stands united in condemnation against this disrespect to such a venerated figure”.

The senior NRI appreciated Prime Minister Modi proactive outreach policies with the Gulf nation especially his visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and said upgrading joint commission between India and Kuwait to Ministerial level has clearly reflected the importance New Delhi gives to the Arab world.

Quoting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who visited Kuwait last year, Wadhawan said that India had made it clear it was reenergising its relationship with the Gulf region to the highest level both because of our historical past and proximity.

On Kuwait India ties, Wadhawan said that late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah had visited India as his first international destination in 2006 after he assumed power. This amplifies that importance Kuwait attaches to India.

In fact Wadhawan had led a strong delegation of prominent Indian businessmen in Kuwait to New Delhi to welcome the Emir and organised his meeting with the captains of Indian industry. “Our relation has been tradition and continues to grow”

Wadhawan landed in Kuwait in 1957 at the age of 17 to work for an auto parts firm. He left the job in 1964 and started his own business by setting up Samara Auto parts which became a huge success story and then set up its branches in many Gulf countries.

“ My journey would not have been successful had I not received the support from the Government and the people of Kuwait. There were so many local people who came forward to help me every time I needed them in this journey.” Wadhawan pointed out