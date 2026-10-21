Student bodies call anti-SIR protest at Dharna Chowk on Oct 25

Hyderabad: Student organisations have called for a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Sunday, October 25, against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest will start at 3.30 pm. The organisations are demanding immediate revocation of the SIR, complete transparency in voter lists and protection of SC, ST, BC, and minorities’ rights.

Some of the student organisations participating in the protest are Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), All India Students’ Association (AISA), MANUU Students Collective (MSC) and Fraternity Movement.