Student dies in freak mishap near Jubilee Hills KBR park

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a student died on early Monday morning near Jubilee Hills check post after he tried to save a street dog .

According to the police, 23 year old Charan Yadav a resident of Ameerpet was coming from KBR park while a street dog suddenly came in front of his speeding sports bike upon which applied sudden breaks.

Charan reportedly lost control of the bike and he hit the road divider near the Jubilee Hills check post. During this incident Charan Yadav died instantaneously while dog too was killed.

On coming to know about the incident a team of Jubilee Hills police reached spot and shifted the dead body to Gandhi hospital for conducting autopsy. A case has been registered.