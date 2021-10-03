Student dies in accident after BMW bike rams into car

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident took place at Madhapur area of Cyberabad on Sunday morning in which a youngster died while leaving another injured.

According to the sources, Ganesh Raju was riding the BMW bike and his brother Chaitanya Varma was a pilion.

Two youths were on their way to Bhagyanagar Society on a two-wheeler, they suddenly noticed that the police were conducting a drunk and drive operation.

The duo were speeding at the NIA office when their bike was hit by a car while trying to escape from a police party.

Chaitanya Varma died on the spot while Ganesh Raju sustained grevious injuries and he was rushed to the hospital.

Following a complaint lodged by Rajesh, the driver of the car, the Madhapur police registered a case and investigation is underway.

The deceased was studying BBM at IBS College in Shankarpally while the injured Ganesh Raju was studying BBM at Amity College in Panjagutta.

They hail from Malkipuram in the Rajouri Mandal of East Godavari district and reside in the house of their uncle in Borabanda Vivekananda Nagar.