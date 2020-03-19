Student from Ireland tests positive for coronavirus in TN

Chennai: A 21-year old student from Ireland has tested positive for Coronavirus infection, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Vijayabaskar said the student arrived here from Dublin on March 17 and was screened and home quarantined.

On March 18, the student reported to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus infection. On testing his samples, the infection was confirmed on Thursday, Vijayabaskar said.

According to him, the patient is stable and is in an isolation ward in the hospital.

Vijayabaskar said a total of 194,236 passengers have been screened in the state and 3,481 persons are under followup.

The number of beds in the isolation wards are 1,120 and 39 persons have been admitted.

According to him, samples from 320 persons have been tested till date, out of which 232 turned negative and two were positive. The samples under process are 86. One person who was tested positive was treated in the hospital and later discharged.

Vijayabaskar said all the three coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu were imported from different regions with travel histories.

He said all the three were identified owing to stringent screening and follow up.

“Screening will be intensified at all ports of arrival to curtail d spread. I Urge all to extend full cooperation,” Vijayabaskar tweeted.

Source: IANS

