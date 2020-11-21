Student leader Gulfisha Fatima gets bail in Delhi riots case

New Delhi, Nov 21 : A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to student leader Gulfisha Fatima, who was arrested in connection with the riots that broke out in north-east Delhi in February this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Fatima and asked her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of the like amount.

The court directed her not to leave the jurisdiction of Delhi without prior permission of the court, or indulge in any kind of criminal activity. The court also told her not to tamper with any evidence or contact any witness, and be present on every date of hearing as directed by the court.

According to the police FIR, Fatima had instigated an unlawful assembly which then indulged in riots in the Jafrabad area, which led to the death of one Amaan who died of gunshot injuries.

The co-accused in the case, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, were granted bail earlier and their role is stated to be similar to Fatima, the court noted.

