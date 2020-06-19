Student of MS among Inter state toppers; secures 991 marks

Hyderabad: Student of MS College has once again secured state rank by getting 991 marks in Intermediate 2020. 17 students of the college secured 98% marks in intermediate results released by Telangana Board of Intermediate Education on Thursday. Mehrozunnisa of MS College got 991 marks in BiPC stream and became state topper while Iqbalunnisa Zeba got 990 marks and secured second place.

Senior Director of MS, Moazzam Hussain in a press conference revealed that two students of MS College secured state ranks. He told that this year 17 students of intermediate 2nd year got 98% marks while 7 students of intermediate 1st year secured 98% marks.

Dr Moazzam congratulated the students and their parents and told that the credit goes to students and teachers. It must be recalled that last year 1106 students of MS had secured between 90% and 98% marks while 20 students secured more than 98% marks. Two students were listed among state toppers with 987 marks. Dr Moazzam recognised the role played by mothers of the students in their success.

Managing Director of MS, Anwar Ahmad said to see that students’ education is not affected MS has blended learning with technology and has begun taking online classes to ensure social distancing.

Research team of MS have transformed the syllabus into lessons so that students do not face any problems while studying. Managing Director Anwar Ahmed told that MS management has always tried that the students excel in their studies.

Source: Siasat news