Student returns favour to Hyderabad Zakat & Charitable Trust

Hyderabad: Giving back to society what we receive, gives meaning to the life we live. Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust’s (HZCT) Chairman, Ghiyasuddin Babukhan, was warmed when a student returned a favour to the trust, after being placed in a reputed firm.

HZCT provided Mohammed Karimullah, with a scholarship for four years to help him complete his engineering. Karimullah landed a job at DBS Bank Limited, with a salary of Rs 16 lakh per annum. Today, Karimullah returned the favour to the Trust, with a sum of money, in the form of a gift.

HZCT was founded in 1993 with a mission to assist the less fortunate strata of the society towards a better demographic level by empowering them through education.