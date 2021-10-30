Student returns favour to Hyderabad Zakat & Charitable Trust

By News Desk|   Published: 30th October 2021 8:30 pm IST
Hyderabad Zakat & Charitable Trust's Chairman, Ghiyasuddin Babukhan, with Mohammed Karimullah

Hyderabad: Giving back to society what we receive, gives meaning to the life we live. Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust’s (HZCT) Chairman, Ghiyasuddin Babukhan, was warmed when a student returned a favour to the trust, after being placed in a reputed firm.

HZCT provided Mohammed Karimullah, with a scholarship for four years to help him complete his engineering. Karimullah landed a job at DBS Bank Limited, with a salary of Rs 16 lakh per annum. Today, Karimullah returned the favour to the Trust, with a sum of money, in the form of a gift.

 HZCT was founded in 1993 with a mission to assist the less fortunate strata of the society towards a better demographic level by empowering them through education.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button