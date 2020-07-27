Student Usman Saifi overjoyed after receiving call from PM Modi

27th July 2020
Usman Saifi

Amroha: Usman Saifi, who topped Class 12 board exam, was on cloud nine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

I am overjoyed: Usman Saifi

Saifi, who is a resident here, said, “I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends.”

“I was not able to believe that I am speaking to world’s best leader,” he added.

Mann ki Baat

The Prime Minister, during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, interacted with youngsters from various parts of the country who have recently passed their board exams.

He spoke to Saifi and Kaniga from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and congratulated them for their success.

“There are many other stories of such young friends whose courage and success in difficult conditions inspire us. I wanted to have as much as possible a chance to talk to young friends but time has its own limitations. I appeal to all young friends that they share with us their stories in their own voice that can inspire the country,” Modi said.

Source: ANI


