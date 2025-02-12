Students at Hyderabad university voice concerns over ‘fake’ paneer, admin responds

Students at Woxsen University in Hyderabad reportedly claim that despite paying around Rs 2,50,000 annually for food, they are not receiving hygienic or nutritious meals.

University students in Hyderabad voice concerns over fake paneer, poor hygiene
Paneer served at Woxsen University in Hyderabad being tested for authenticity

Hyderabad: Students at Woxsen University in Hyderabad are voicing concerns over the alleged consistently poor quality of food served on campus including stale meals, unhygienic kitchen conditions, and the use of ‘fake paneer’ in dishes.

However, the university has rubbished the claims.

A widely circulated video on social media shows paneer curry being tested for authenticity. In the video, after separating the paneer, a few drops of what looks like iodine are added causing it to turn bluish-black, raising suspicions about its quality.

Students at Woxsen University in Hyderabad reportedly claim that despite paying around Rs 2,50,000 annually for food, they failed to receive hygienic or nutritious meals.

A user on Instagram stated, “As a parent, I am deeply concerned about the quality of food at Women University’s mess. I have tried it several times and have been consistently disappointed. I strongly urge the university to improve the quality of food provided to students.”

Hyderabad university denies adulterated paneer claims

Responding to the widely circulated video on social media, Woxsen University stated that “All paneer used on campus is sourced directly from M/s Dodla Dairy Pvt Ltd. Upon receiving the complaint, we obtained Dodla’s Quality reports, which confirmed no signs of adulteration.”

Woxsen University in Hyderabad further claims that they conducted internal testing of the paneer and found no issues. For transparency, they have invited student representatives to witness live testing from the same stock.

Adulterated paneer manufacturing expands

The market for fake paneers is also known as synthetic or analogue paneers. Recently it has been expanding in various states including Hyderabad due to its significantly lower cost—nearly half that of dairy-based paneers.

These fake paneer products are reportedly made by mixing milk powder and water, curdling it with lime juice and acetic acid, and adding palm oil to enhance its creamy and glossy appearance.

On January 7, the Cyberabad special operations team along with local police raided an adulterated dairy unit in Hyderabad’s Alwal, seizing 600 kg of adulterated paneer and various chemicals. The paneer was later distributed to local vendors and several food joints in the older parts of the city.

Amid growing food hygiene concerns, the Telangana food safety team has been conducting raids across university canteens. On February 4, officials found multiple violations at the NALSAR University canteen in Hyderabad, including rat faeces, a cockroach infestation, and an unlabelled, rajma, paneer in the storeroom.

Earlier, the Telangana food safety department conducted raids on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Sultanpur campus and found grave violations in the institution canteen’s kitchen. Maida flour (15 kg) was found to be infested with black beetles and was discarded. Fungal-infested vegetables (25kg) were identified and discarded, the department said.

