Students demonstrate at UoH for caste-based census

Published: 6th November 2021
Students protest at UoH

Hyderabad: Students of All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) have staged a demonstration at the main gate of the University of Hyderabad. They demanded Union Government to conduct Caste based Census.

The AIOBCSA has given a call to send 1 Lakh postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 10 lakhs tweets using the handle #ConductCasteCensus.

The caste census is required for taking effective policy decisions and welfare mechanisms.

G. Kiran Kumar, President, AlOBCSA, stressed that students and youth must come forward and lead the movement for the Caste Census as data is needed to understand contours of inequalities and for crafting effective policies with the optimum allocation of finite resources.

Arun Ketan, General Secretary, informed the gathering that our protest will be taken to Delhi to keep pressure on the Central Government.

