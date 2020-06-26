Students’ health is paramount important during this pandemic: Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan called upon the educational institutions and teachers to take care of the health of the students during the Covid-19 pandemic conditions.

“We need to make sure that they are in good health which in turn will boost their positive mood and help them overcome this difficult pandemic time,” she added.

The Governor participated as the Chief Guest at the at the inaugural of the two-day Webinar on “Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education Human Resources,” organized by the Gandhigram Rural Institute, A Deemed to be University, from the Raj Bhavan, here.

She stated that there were more than 1.5 billion students who are out of their schools, colleges, and universities across the globe due to the pandemic.

“Though we are offering online classes, they cannot substitute regular classroom teaching. The students are missing their educational institutional surroundings, friends, and even the canteen. It is here we must ensure that they should not get depressed,” the Governor said.

Elaborating the importance of maintaining a positive mood of the students, Dr. Soundararajan said that positive mood contributes to better immunity, whereas the negative mood results in decreased immunity.

Referring to the challenges in the education sector due to the pandemic, the Governor stated that after health and economy, the education sector is the most affected and added that we must not allow this to deny the learning and employment opportunities of the youngsters.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives in developing Digital India and Digital Classrooms and Digital Learning are now proving very useful and we must use them to continue our teaching and learning,” she added.

The Governor listed out the initiatives like Connect Chancellor, video conferences with universities, virtual graduation ceremonies, etc., taken up by her during the pandemic to engage and motivate the students and added that they proved immensely successful.

Given the opportunities, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the students will excel in whatever the task they are given.

Gandhigram Rural Institute Vice-Chancellor Dr. M. Sundaravadivelu, Registrar Dr. V P R Siva

Kumar, Convenor of the Webinar Prof. Sundarapandian and around 700 participants were present.(NSS)