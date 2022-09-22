Students hit by moving car continue to fight, video goes viral

Two students were swept off their feet when they got hit by the car.

Updated: 22nd September 2022 6:26 pm IST
Two men are swept in the air by a speeding in Ghaziabad on Wednesday car (Screengrab)

In a scary yet funny video, a car rams into a group of brawling young men and two young students are swept off their feet into the air.

It was a ‘kisme kitna hai dum’ kind of a scene where the students continued to hit each other even after being hit by the car.

The incident took place in the Masuri Police Station area during a brawl in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

A rush started among the students after they saw a car speeding toward them. But that however didn’t stop them from showing their dominance over one another.

Two students were swept off their feet when they got hit by the car. One among them managed to stand up again and is seen being slapped by another student repeatedly.

Moments later, the students dispersed seeing a policeman on the spot. Some of the students were taken into custody after a preliminary investigation.

They are being questioned,” said the police in a statement. The car seen in the viral video has also been seized, they informed, adding that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

