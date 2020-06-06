Hyderabad: Students of Hyderabad based Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology designed & developed innovative equipment to keep their campus COVID-19 free, students developed Smart – Vaporized Disinfector Cave, Pedal Driven Sanitize, Drone sanitizer and Face Recognition Attendance System” and are planning few more innovation like Automatic Hand Sanitizer, Thermal Screening devices, robotic campus disinfectors, etc., based on the need in the society. All these products were designed & developed by Students and are cost-effective.

All Equipment manufactured by students at the college Laboratory is Cost & Energy Efficient-requires very less space to Install.

The unique project Smart – Vaporized Disinfector Cave embarks as the ultimate solution to deal with the problem of the day by providing the mist-based vaporizer disinfectant, which can be installed at any public place with a capacity of 10 persons in 1 minute. Unlike spray based sanitizer, which is sticky for quite a period of time and consumes more sanitization liquid.

The fog mist covers the entire chamber in a relatively short period of time and disinfects quickly. Sprinkler or spray based will have >1000µm droplet size whereas mist droplet size is of 150-300µm. The sanitiser chemical formulation is submitted to CCMB for a report on disinfectant.

Ultrasonic waves are focused on water. Water can’t follow due to the high-frequency movement of the transducer so that a momentary vacuum is created on the negative oscillation of the transducer wherein the water caveats into the mist.

With the help of a piezoceramic disc, the ultrasonic mist maker immersed in water which converts the high-frequency electronic signal, which commonly has a resonating frequency of around 1.6MHz into high-frequency mechanical vibration, converting liquid into the mist.

Pedal Driven Sanitizer includes sanitizer liquid spray by using a pedal-driven mechanism where there will not be any skin contact of the same sanitizer which can be used any number of times.

A project to disinfect outdoors quickly as Drone sanitizer is developed and can function through radio frequency operation in the entire campus by spraying the disinfectant. The drone carries a 5 liters of sanitizer liquid and spray daily throughout campus. This drone is a six-armed, six-rotor propelled helicopter with inherently unstable and nonlinear dynamics.

The control of the drone or UAV is manual or automatic depending on the operator. The spraying mechanism is connected to the drone which is programmed and on giving the command, the system gets activated and starts spraying disinfectant on the desired area.

The speed of the sprayer module can be controlled easily, which prevents excessive use of a disinfectant. The batteries and the electronic speed controller are essential components to control the speed and other operations of the drone.

Face Recognition Attendance System which is must to avoid biometric attendance system in many organizations. Maintenance and monitoring of attendance records play a vital role in the analysis of the performance of any organization.

The purpose of developing an attendance management system is to computerize the traditional way of taking attendance. Automated Attendance Management System performs the daily activities of attendance marking and analysis with reduced human intervention. The prevalent techniques and methodologies for detecting and recognizing face fail to overcome issues such as scaling, pose, illumination, variations, rotation, and occlusions.

There may be various types of lighting conditions, seating arrangements, and environments in various classrooms. Most of these conditions have been tested on the system and the system has shown 100% accuracy for most of the cases. There may also exist students portraying various facial expressions, varying hair styles, beards, spectacles, etc.

All of these cases are considered and tested to obtain a high level of accuracy and efficiency. Thus, it can be concluded from the above discussion that a reliable, secure, fast, and efficient system has been developed replacing a manual and unreliable system.

This system can be implemented for better results regarding the management of attendance and leaves. The system will save time, reduce the amount of work the administration has to do and will replace the stationery material with electronic apparatus and reduces the amount of human resource required for the purpose.

Hence a system with expected results has been developed but there is still some room for improvement. The Management, The Principal, especially the Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering along with the department staff, has appreciated this discovery and congratulated students. They also encouraged and expressed their best wishes for their future endeavor.

