Students in California to get 1 million iPads for back-to-school

Sacramento: Needy students and families of California will be getting one million discounted iPads for virtual learning programs in the fall. Apple is collaborating with T-Mobile to aid the California Department of Education (CDE).

Both are commencing this endeavour by initially by providing 100,000 iPads.Tony Thurmond, California’s Superintendent of Public Instruction commended Apple and T-Mobile for stepping up in a time of need to the state’s less privileged students.

He stressed the state’s shared goal of granting access to the necessary tools to ensure that they have all the tools to learn, succeed and pursue their dreams.“At Apple, we believe technology has the power to transform the learning experience for students at all levels,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services, said in the statement. Prescott has been very active in the company’s education and training initiatives.

Apple has also allowed its Professional Learning team to provide virtual training sessions for California teachers. With Apple providing iPads, the mobile carrier T-Mobile will be providing the cell service.