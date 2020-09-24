Students of classes 10-12 can go to school from Oct 1 in TN

By News Desk 1Updated: 24th September 2020 9:04 pm IST
Students of classes 10-12 can go to school from Oct 1 in TN

Chennai, Sep 24 : The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it would permit students of classes 10 to 12 to go to school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers from October 1.

According to the government order, permission is given to students of 10th, 11th and 12th class studying in government and government-aided and private schools to come to school voluntarily to take guidance from their teachers and further related works.

The government said, schools can call 50 per cent of the teachers taking classes for 10th, 11th and 12th classes at a time in areas outside the Covid-19 containment zones from October 1.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Sona College of Technology bags award for Covid-19 app
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 24th September 2020 9:04 pm IST
Back to top button