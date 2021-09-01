Students of Sanga Reddy Minority Residential College excel in EAMCET 2021

Hyderabad: Nazeer Ahmed Khan, the Principal of the Minority Residential Junior College of Sanga Reddy district has said in a press statement that the students of the said college have secured excellent results in the EAMCET 2021.

Khan said that among them Feroz Khan of Bi. P.C group has secured 5418 rank, Teja Rushikesh got 6080 and Javeed secured 11509. He added that Ahmed Pasha of the M.P.C group secured 20469 rank and Mahendra Prakash got 22676 rank. He informed that the EAMCET results from 2019-21 have been 90 percent while the results from 2018-20 have been 86 percent.

He said that the students who had qualified in the last two years have secured admissions in various science streams courses such as B.Sc, B.Pharmacy, Agriculture, Nursing and Opthalmology.

Khan said that the 2018-20 batch student Mohammed Saad is studying M.B.B.S in Russia. He added that some students are taking long-term NEET coaching while residing at Shaheen college in Bidar.

He said that for the betterment of the students future, the lecturers impart the best of knowledge to them. He added that along with the academic studies, religious teachings are also being taught in this college.