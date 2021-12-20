Students of St Anns Degree college protest against new wine shop

Hyderabad: Students and faculty of St Ann’s Degree and PG College held a protest on Monday, December, 20 to remove a wine shop which is located near the academy in Mallapur, Hyderabad.

According to the students, setting up a wine shop near college could cause a problem for students as drunkards would create trouble for the educational institute, reported India Today.

Professor Suchitra in the protest said, “The liquor shop should be removed immediately and the excise department must take appropriate action against the outlet.”

The shop is located near the bus stop, and the bus stop is close to the institute where all students travel. The institute has 700 students enrolled in it currently.

In Jubilee Hills, last week a protest was held against a pub which was located in a residential area, demanding to relocate the pub.

In the month of November, the government had granted 350 new wine shops across the state. Around 2,216 liquor shops are there in the state and Rs 1,200 crore of revenue is being generated for the same.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao in a tweet following the protests by the students ensured that the excise department has been notified.

“Have alerted the excise commissioner (Somesh Kumar) to do the needful,” he tweeted.