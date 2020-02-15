Students protest outside IG office after cops ruleout gang-rape

A+ A-

Meerut: Hundreds of students came out in protest outside office premises of the Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar today after one of the female students alleged abduction and gang rape in Syana area on Thursday.

According to reports, students of Chaudhary Charan Singh University gathered outside the office IG office while some other students staged set on a dharna outside the university gate.

The victim was on her way returning home after attending her classes when she was abducted and assaulted by a group on Thursday.

The victim belongs to Hapur district’s Garhmukteswar region. She is a university student in the Syana area of district Bulandshshar.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Meerut Medical College.

Enraged over the sexual assault on the varsity student, furious students gathered sloganeering for justice and while condemning the police for its inaction.

The furious students demanded the accused rapists be arrested and shot like the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case.

The four accused were killed in an encounter in December last year after they allegedly attacked the cops and tried to escape from the crime spot where they had been take to recreate the offence.

Students sloganeered “Hyderabad once more” and “Hyderabad Part 2” demanding justice for the victim.

Things turned ugly after the Meerut’s top cop ruled out rape.

“During investigation it was found that the girl went with her classmate on her own, both are adults. She got injured after falling from a bike. Rape has not been confirmed in medical report. This is not a case of kidnapping or gang-rape,” Praveen Kumar had stated on Saturday.

Earlier, the Meerut Police confirmed they rescued the victim from Siyana in Bulandshahr and have registered a case. A probe is underway stated the police.