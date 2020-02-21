Students should develop positive outlook: Venkaiah Naidu

A+ A-

Chennai: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon students to develop a positive and constructive outlook and also have healthy debate on national and international issues.

Interacting with the students of the PSG Institutions in Coimbatore about 500 km from here Naidu urged the students to shun negativism and develop a positive and constructive outlook towards life.

He also asked the students to have healthy and constructive debates on all issues of national and international importance.

Naidu said India has to reclaim its past glory of being the `Vishwa Guru’ as the country has the ability and skill but they have to be recognised, nurtured and encouraged.

Pointing out the speed at which a person in Kambala sport runs, Naidu said India has such hidden talents and many Indians are heading organisations like Google, Microsoft and others.

He said the students have to be trained for 21st century technology and added that schooling and skilling must go together.

According to him, Indian approach to education also includes the spiritual aspect of the development and does not restrict itself to individual or material achievements.