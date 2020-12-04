Suarez cleared for Atletico return after testing negative for Covid-19

Madrid, Dec 4 : Striker Luis Suarez will be able to rejoin his Atletico Madrid team-mates for training from Friday after he returned a negative Covid-19 test following his battle with the coronavirus.

The 33-year-old last played on November 13 during the international break for Uruguay and has not featured for Atletico in LaLiga in just under a month after contracting the illness upon his return.

“Luis Suarez is to join the rest of the team in training on Friday after testing negative in LaLiga’s official PCR test,” the club confirmed in a statement.

“The Uruguayan, having followed the health protocols, has recovered from Covid-19 and is to join (Diego) Simeone and the team,” it added.

The Uruguay international joined Atletico from Barcelona in the last transfer window and has scored five goals in six LaLiga appearances for the Rojiblancos.

Atletico Madrid are next slated to take on Valladolid on Saturday.

Source: IANS

