Sub editor Siasat Ataullah Khundmiri passes away

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and sub editor of Siasat Daily, Syed Ataullah Khundmiri suddenly passed away on Sunday. He was 58-years-old. He is survived by wife and a son.

The deceased was the elder brother of Syed Mubarak Masood and brother in-law of Syed Ameeruddin Adil Mujtahdi.

Source: Siasat news

