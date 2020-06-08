menu
Sub editor Siasat Ataullah Khundmiri passes away

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Published: June 08, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: Senior journalist and sub editor of Siasat Daily, Syed Ataullah Khundmiri suddenly passed away on Sunday. He was 58-years-old. He is survived by wife and a son.

The deceased was the elder brother of Syed Mubarak Masood and brother in-law of Syed Ameeruddin Adil Mujtahdi.

Source: Siasat news

