Sub-inspector arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A sub-inspector was arrested in Sawaimadhopur district by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000, an official said.

The accused Virendra Singh, who was the acting Station House Officer (SHO), had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for dropping the name of the complainant from an FIR registered with the Kotwali Gangapur city police station, he said.

Singh had taken Rs 2,000 on Thursday and was caught on Saturday while taking the second installment of Rs 3,000.

“The accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy Superintendent of Police ACB Sawaimadhopur, said.