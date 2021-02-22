Sub-Inspector caught red-handed for accepting bribe amount

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught red handed a sub-inspector of police working with city police while allegedly accepting bribe.

Bellena Bhaskar, an sub-inspector of police posted at Sanjeev Reddy Nagar police station was trapped by the ACB while he was accepting 25,000 bribe amount from one Mohammed Khasim for not involving him in a criminal case and also to influence the civil supplies department for releasing his vehicle.

After the complainant approached ACB, the officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed. “The SI has performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain the undue advantage” said a senior official of ACB.

He was arrested and being produced before the Special Judge for anti-corruption cases.