Subdued Eid celebrations in Hyderabad

Mohammed Ayazuddin Khan and Mohammed Fayazuddin Khan seen wearing face masks and avoiding handshakes and hugs on Eid-ul-Fitr to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations were subdued in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana on Monday due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the ongoing national lockdown.

Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr seen following the social distancing norms while purchasing Naan (bread) in Darulshifa. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

In contrast to the hustle and bustle witnessed every year in Hyderabad, especially in the old city, during the holy month of Ramzan, the celebrations were a low-key affair this year.

Police officials have been deployed near Makkah Masjid in Charminar on Eid-ul-Fitr, Monday. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Every year, prayers used to happen at Eidgahs (open grounds), but they were offered at homes on Monday in view of the pandemic and government disallowing religious congregations.

Hectic shopping used to take place every year in Hyderabad, including during nights, but shopping this year has been dull, police sources at historic Charminar said.

Though people used to visit their relatives and friends on the occasion of Eid, this year they mostly conveyed greetings overphone,Mohammed Sirajuddin, a Central government employee, said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TDP’s Telangana unit president L Ramana and other leaders conveyed their Ramzan greetings.

