Subdued Eid in K’taka amid COVID-19 curbs

Bengaluru, Aug 1 : Thousands of devout Muslims celebrated a subdued Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) across Karnataka, with majority of them offering namaz at home as per the COVID-19 induced guidelines to contain the pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

“As advised by ‘ulemas’ (scholars) and ‘qazis’ after ‘Jumma’ (Friday) namaz, most of the devout offered Eid prayers in their homes, while a few did it inside mosques, wearing mask and maintaining social distancing,” a Waqf board official told IANS.

Though the board informed the community on Thursday that Eid prayers could be offered inside mosques keeping social distancing and other guidelines, state Haj and Wakf department secretary A.B. Ibrahim on Friday appealed to the devout to offer namaz at home to avoid crowding and risk of being infected due to surge in coronavirus cases across the state, especially in Bengaluru.

“As directed, prayers were offered by 8.30 a.m., ‘qurbani’ (sacrifice) was made by 11 a.m., followed by a dawat (festival meal) at homes in cities and towns across the southern state,” said the official.

Admitting that this is first time in decades, Bakrid could not be held in open grounds (Idgah maidan) and outside mosques due to curbs on assembling or gathering of people in large numbers, the official said the devout had complied with the order of the Wakf board, ulemas and qaziz for safe health of all.

The Eid marks the spirit of sacrifice Ibrahim made by offering to sacrifice his son Ismail to god’s command though a lamb was substituted in his place in a symbolic gesture.

Citizens above 60 years, persons with co-morbidities or asymptomatic and children below 10 also offered namaz at home as advised.

Earlier in the day, caretakers of mosques disinfected the premises and surroundings before and after namaz.

As social distancing had to be maintained at the gathering, the devout avoided shaking hands and hugging. Instead, they greeted each from a distance.

The qurbani (sacrifice) of goats and sheep were made in designated abattoirs (slaughter house) or secluded places, maintaining hygiene and disposing their waste residuals in conformity with the guidelines.

With 5,483 positive cases across the state on Friday, the state’s Covid-19 tally shot up to 1,24,115, including 72,005 active after 49,788 were discharged so far, while 2,314 succumbed to the infection since March 9.

As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 2,220 fresh cases, taking its tally to 72,005, including 37,618 active after 16,896 were discharged till date.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.