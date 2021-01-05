Submit election expenses: EC warns newly-elected GHMC corporators

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi has threatened to debar the newly elected GHMC Corporators from contesting an election in future if they fail to submit their election expenses details. The newly-elected corporators have not yet taken an oath of the office.

All the newly-elected corporators must submit their election expenses details to the Election Commission. The State Election Commission shall hold a meeting with 30 election observers to obtain information about those corporators who have not submitted their expenditure details. The Election observers shall issue notices to such corporators to submit their expenditure details. If they still fail to do so then they shall be debarred in future to participate in any election.

The Election Commissioner said, “The names of the newly elected coroprators shall be published in Gazette soon. The gazette notification is expected to be issued after January 10, 2021. If the names of the newly elected corporators are published before January 11, the GHMC council’s meeting must be held before 11th February.”

According to sources, the successful candidates must submit their election expenses details within 45 days to the Election Commission. It is said that more than 2000 candidates who failed to submit their election expenses were debarred from contesting any election for the next three years. After reviewing the election observer’s report about election expenditures, it shall be decided whether or not the expenditures incurred were within the permissible limits.