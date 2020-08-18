Subramanian Swamy reacts after Aamir Khan meets Turkish First Lady

By Sameer Published: 18th August 2020 9:56 am IST
Aamir Khan

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy reacted after Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey to shoot portions of his upcoming film, “Laal Singh Chaddha” met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the actor, the MP tweeted, “So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers?”

Aamir must be quarantined: Subramanian Swamy

Talking to media, Swamy said that as it is coronavirus period, Aamir must be quarantined for 14 days after he returns to India.

Terming Turkey as anti-India, Swamy said that Aamir Khan should have taken embassy people along with him while meeting the First Lady.

The actor is facing flak not only from certain celebrities but also from common people after his photos of meeting the First Lady went viral on social media. Netizens slammed him due to the fact that Turkey reportedly shares a friendly bond with Pakistan.

Turkish First Lady shares photographs

The photographs were shared on social media by the first lady. On her Twitter account, she wrote, ” I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!”.

