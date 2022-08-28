Subramanian Swamy sends legal notice to actors, makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy initiated a legal notice against Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others including the makers of the upcoming movie ‘Ram Setu’ on Sunday.

In this regard, Swamy took to Twitter and said, “Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga.”

Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 28, 2022

Advocate Satya Sabarwal in the legal notice stated, “my client in 2007, has successfully argued before the Supreme Court for the preservation and protection of the Rama Setu and had opposed the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project of the Government of India which envisaged rupturing the Rama Setu [held to be sacred by Hindus], on August 31, 2007, the Supreme Court was pleased to pass stay Order against any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. This was on the grounds that faith and worship is a constitutional imperative.”

The notice further stated, “It has come to my Client’s knowledge that, a Movie namely Ram Setu has been filmed and is set to be released on August 24. That Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and if the same is being picturized in the Addressee’s film, then my Client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated and my Client is bound to be recognized for the same with correct picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner’s name used anywhere in the film.”

It is submitted that this Notice is being sent to check and prevent any false, wrong, and mala fide representation of facts with respect to the Court proceedings [including but not limited to] or otherwise in the Movie namely Ram Setu. That it is also important to mention, the Script/frames with respect to the Court proceedings related to Ram Setu be shared with my Client to further prevent any falsification of facts and wrong picturization of facts and circumstances which transpired in the past.

The legal notice also stated that in order to attempt to amicable resolve the issue, give an undertaking of acknowledgement of Swamy’s contribution through the Courts in the opening credits of the Film.

The Notice also advised that in the event of any clarification with respect to any content of the movie the filmmakers may seek assistance from Swamy for correct picturization in any frame/scene related to the Legal proceedings related to Ram-Setu and “share a copy of the final script and also to invite my Client to watch the Film before release to check the picturization of facts accurately.”

Ram Setu is the upcoming movie directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev, who follow an archaeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu.

Adam’s Bridge or Ram Setu is a chain of natural limestone shoals, connecting India and Sri Lanka.