Subramanian Swamy slams BJP IT’s ‘fake ID specialists’

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy slammed BJP’s IT cell on Tuesday after Indian Express published report on Adani Group.
Subramanian Swamy’s tweet
He tweeted, “When I tweeted two years ago that Adani was a “trapeze artist” in finance, there was a howl from BJP IT’s fake ID specialists. Today Indian Express has published a US investigation in Seychelles that Adani has been engaged in “suspicious” financial “laundering” & “sanitisation””.
Suspicious Activity Reports
According to the report published in Indian Express, Adani Global PTE, the Singapore-based global arm of the Adani Group found its name in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) that was filed at FinCEN, the top US financial watchdog.
However, Adani Group rejected the allegations of suspicious transactions.
Swamy Vs BJP IT Cell
As per reports, it is not the first time when Swamy attacked BJP IT Cell. The tussle between the leader and the cell is well known on social media.