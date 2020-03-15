menu
Substandard sanitisers seized in Pune, three held

Posted by Qayam Published: March 15, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Pune: Three persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly selling substandard sanitisers.

Police seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 1.02 lakh and also confiscated product containers, empty bottles, caps, and labels from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Gandhi, Mohan Chaudhary and Suresh Chheda.

The three were arrested following the guidance of additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale and DCP (crime ) Bachchan Singh to prevent black marketing of substandard sanitisers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

A case has been registered against the three under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Essential Commodities Act.

Source: ANI
