Suburban train service to resume in Bengal from Nov 11

Kolkata, Nov 5 : After a gap of eight months, suburban train services in West Bengal will resume from November 11.

The announcement came after the Bengal government and senior officials of the Eastern Railway (ER) held a meeting to discuss resumption of suburban train services.

Officials of Eastern and South Eastern Railways and the government of West Bengal met at the state secretariat Nabanna to prepare the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for running Kolkata suburban train services.

The state government and railway board officials also held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to decide the time-table of local suburban trains, especially during the peak hours once they resume regular services.

The session was held between state Home Secretary HK Dwivedi and top Eastern Railway officials, along with divisional railway managers of Howrah, Sealdah and Kharagpur railway stations.

The suburban train services had remained suspended since March this year when a nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

