‘Such people must not be spared’: MP court reserves orders on Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea

The Madhya Pradesh High Court (Indore Bench) has reserved orders on the bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested on January 2 for allegedly making remarks against Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The hearing was reported by Live Law. According to reports, Justice Rogit Arya said, “But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of business?”

The judge then went on to ask Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha (appearing for Faruqui) if he wanted to withdraw his application. Tankha submitted that “He has committed no offence in the matter your lordships. Bail should be granted.”

According to Live Law, Advocate Manish Gupta, objecting to the plea, stated, “The accused Munawar Faruqui has posted several previous video which was circulated on social media.These remarks were made 18 months ago. He repeated the same remarks on three different occasions i.e. comedy shows. This has led to other comedians making such remarks about Hindu Gods. This is happening with 70% of the comedians.”

Other lawyers objecting the bail plea also alleged that Faruqui made statements against Lord Ram and Sita.

Justice Rohit Arya said, “Such people should not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits.”

Two bail pleas filed by Faruqui have already been rejected. The court also reserved orders on the bail application of Nalin Yadav, a co-accused arrested as a co-performer of Faruqui.

Faruqui was arrested in January 2 for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments by making indecent remarks against Himdu deities and Home Minister Amit ShahShah during a show in Indore. The complaint was filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur and Convenor of Hindu Rakshak.

The MP police has told several publications that the complainant have no evidence against Faruqui. Gaur has claimed that he “overheard Munawar rehearsing the jokes”.

The UP police is reportedly likely to take custody of Faruqui in connection with a May 2020 case filed against him.