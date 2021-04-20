Sudan repeals law on boycotting Israel

Khartoum: The Sudanese government has officially approved a bill to repeal the law on boycotting Israel.

“Today a draft bill abolishing the law on boycotting Israel was approved in a joint meeting for the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers,” Justice Minister Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan chaired a joint meeting for the Council and the cabinet at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

The abolished law, which was enacted in 1958, forbids dealing and trading with Israel, with a penalty of up to 10-year imprisonment for violators.

On October 23, 2020, Sudan and Israel announced the end of mutual enmity and agreed to establish diplomatic and trade relations.

In January this year, Sudan signed the Abraham Accords with the US, paving the way for the African nation to normalise relations with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.