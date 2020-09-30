Sudarshan TV may land in trouble for airing “UPSC Jihad” show

New Delhi: Supreme Court asked representatives of Suresh Chavhanke’s Sudarshan TV to appear before an inter-ministerial panel on Thursday for telecasting a controversial show titled “UPSC jihad”, Hindustan Times reported.

Letter to MHA, MCA

Meanwhile, transparency activist Venkatesh Nayak and renowned academician Professor Jagdeep Chhokar have jointly written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). In the letter, they urged the ministries to start winding up proceedings against Sudarshan TV Channel. They have also cited interim order of Supreme Court.

They wrote, “The Supreme Court found the said programming objectionable in two respects: firstly, the publication of patently false information in the guise of news, and, secondly, the existence of a deliberate design to persecute a minority which is constitutionally entitled to the dignity and equal regard which is afforded to all Indians. As to the first, it found that the said programming was riddled with “not just palpably erroneous but [which] have been made in wanton disregard of the truth”. On the second, it found an “intent, object and purpose” to “vilify the Muslim community””.

The letter also stated, ” The content that is broadcast by Sudarshan News TV creates a hostile public culture and environment which directly confronts the ‘decency and morality clause’, and specifically, constitutional morality itself as understood from Article 19(2) because it normalises religious discrimination against a particular minority community in India using outrageous methods of slander and abuse”.

Counselor of ZFI issues statement

Issuing a statement over the controversy, Sri Shyam Sundar Singh, Counselor, Zakat Foundation of India said that in the past 20 years, the organization has played a significant role in supporting the poor section of the society.

Show cause notice issued

Earlier, the Center had informed the SC that it has, prima facie, found that the programme violated the Programme Code, and a result, a detailed show cause notice has been issued to the channel to explain why action should not be taken against it.

The bench observed that had it not intervened on the matter and passed an injunction, then all ten episodes would have been broadcast.

“The programme would have been over now, if the court had not intervened,” said Justice Chandrachud.

Ban on show “UPSC Jihad” continues

The top court said that the order passed on 15th September barring telecast of the remaining episodes will continue to remain in operation.