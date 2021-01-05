Sudeva aiming high in maiden I-League season

New Delhi, Jan 5 : Making their debut in the I-League this season, Sudeva Delhi FC have high hopes from their maiden season. Head coach Chencho Dorji said that he would want his team to play to the best of their abilities while maintaining a healthy win to loss ratio and even fight for the title.

“We have to give our 100 per cent in each and every match. We would want to fight for the title and learn from our defeats. If possible we want to win all of our matches and make a statement. It will be a challenge for everyone involved but there could be no bigger platform for young Indian talent than playing in the I-League,” Dorji told the media in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“I want my players to enjoy every second on the field and play with a desire to win,” he added.

Sudeva face Mohammedan SC in their opening clash and coach Dorji wants to start the season on a winning note. “We have a possession-based style of playing football and we want to start the season on a positive note. The players have the capability of doing so, hence we are very excited to be finally playing in the Hero I-League,” Dorji stated.

Sudeva are the first club from Delhi to play in the I-League and will be fielding an all-Indian team. “Since the inception of the club’s participation in the I-League, the message was clear that we will go with an all-Indian squad,” said Dorji. “Playing in the Hero I-League is a privilege and we want to give as many opportunities as possible to Indian talent.”

