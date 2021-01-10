Sudhanshu Dhulia sworn in as new CJ of Gauhati High Court

Guwahati, Jan 10 : Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on Sunday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Gauhati High Court’s officiating Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office to him during a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

The event was attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Law Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, High Court judges and senior Civil and Security officials.

Congratulating the new Chief Justice, Sonowal said: “I welcome him to Assam and offer my best wishes for a successful tenure.”

President Ram Nath Kovind last week appointed Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who was the Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

