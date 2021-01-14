Sudhanshu Pandey: I will always choose smart content over trends

Mumbai, Jan 13 : Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who has worked in Bollywood, television and on OTT platforms, says he would never take up a project on a particular platform only because his peers are doing so.

The actor, who is currently seen in the television show “Anupamaa”, says: “Most of the time, I don’t care what the medium is. If the story is intriguing and my character is adding value, I will do it. I have tried almost all mediums and I know what works where. It is not about being part of a platform because everyone else is doing so. Therefore, I will always choose smart content over trendy mediums.”

Sudhanshu will soon be in a short film titled “Fitrat”. Talking about his work in the film, the actor says: “The short film tells you to rise above prejudices and see people for who they are. By embracing each other’s differences, we can work towards creating a better, more peaceful world.”

The short film is produced by Sudhanshu under his banner Raw Stock Production, along with Taher Ali Bhag, who directs it.

— IANS

