Sudheer Babu shares morning routine since ‘lockdown happened’

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 12:54 pm IST
Hyderabad, Aug 30 : Southern star Sudheer Babu has shared details about his morning rituals since the “lockdown happened”.

Sudheer took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted a picture of the sky from his room.

On the image, he wrote: “Coffee in hand, a beautiful view from my room and #VTheMovie shooting days in my mind. This has been my morning routine since lockdown happened.”

Sudheer currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “V”, an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.

The film also features Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

“V” was scheduled to be released in March, but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now slated to release on September 5 on Amazon Prime.

Sudheer made his acting debut with the film “Ye Maaya Chesave” in 2010 and was later seen in movies like “Shiva Manasulo Shruti”, “Mosagaallaku Mosagaadu” and “Nannu Dochukunduvate” among many others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

