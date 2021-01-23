Sudheer Babu shows quirky use of hammer in the gym

By IANS|   Updated: 23rd January 2021 2:23 pm IST
Hyderabad, Jan 23 : Telugu actor Sudheer Babu seems to have hit upon a quirky workout formula for a solid body, and it involves a hammer!

In a series of videos the actor posted on his Instagram Stories, he is seen sitting on a bench in the gym and using a hammer on himself. In the clips, he hits the tool against his arms, thighs and calf muscles.

“Tapping with the hammer helps,” he wrote on top of the clips.

Sudheer was last seen on screen in the Nani starrer “V”, an action thriller directed by directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. 

The actor will soon be seen in a biopic based on the national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. Sudheer is a former badminton player. He was ranked number one in Andhra Pradesh and has played alongside Pullela Gopichand as a doubles partner once.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

